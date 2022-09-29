The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Theatre Talk: Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour headed for Tamworth's Capitol Theatre

Updated September 30 2022 - 1:04am, first published September 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barrel of laughs: the festival's funniest in one hilarious night

The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways to bring the best of the 2022 Festival to Capitol Theatre Tamworth, Saturday 8 October at 8:00pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.