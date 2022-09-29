Barrel of laughs: the festival's funniest in one hilarious night

The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways to bring the best of the 2022 Festival to Capitol Theatre Tamworth, Saturday 8 October at 8:00pm.
Expertly curated and lovingly presented, the Showcase will feature some of the Festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter.
Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs.
The line up is:
"The comedians all knew what they had to do to get a laugh, and had the crowd in constant stitches ... the talent on show definitely left the crowd wanting more..." - Au Review
The comedians all knew what they had to do to get a laugh, and had the crowd in constant stitches.- - Au Review
So call your pals and grab your tickets to the funniest night of entertainment you will see all year - don't miss out on a huge night of laughs!
Recommended for mature audiences 15 yrs+. May contain coarse language and adult themes.
And get set for the 'made in Tamworth' production of the Tony Award winning musical Chicago as Tamworth Musical Society puts it local stamp on all that razzles and dazzles!!
Boasting an extremely talented cast of local performers and musicians, Chicago the musical is going to entertain from the moment the curtains open.
With opening night on Friday 21 October and running right through to Saturday 5 November, there will be plenty of opportunity to immerse yourself in the decadence of the 1920's.
Grab your tickets and takes a fresh look at this musical favourite directed by Larnie Christie, musical direction by Emma Kersley and choreography by Breanna McFadyen - you won't be disappointed.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.