Tom Ison will make his Victorian debut when he takes the reins behind Majic Moment at Melton on Saturday night for a shot at a $150,000 prize purse.
The Tamworth driver will pilot the filly, trained by his father Andy, in the third and final heat of the $24,000 Pryde's Easifeed Victoria Oaks with the first four to contest the $150,000 final next Saturday.
Joining the stable mid-year, from New Zealand, Ison said the race was something they had been discussing for the three-year-old with owner Todd McMillan for a little while.
"We've been talking about it for a few months, but four weeks ago she had an abscess and that really put us back," Ison said.
"She's sort of only just got over that now. It was pretty bad."
Possibly headed to Brisbane after Melton, after racing at Menangle last Saturday night, Ison made the about nine hour trip with Majic Moment to Victoria on Monday to give her time to settle in.
"She probably had a couple of ordinary days when she got here, the trip sort of knocked her around a little but she hasn't done much all week so we're just hoping that she's sort of close enough," he said.
Finishing 10th of 10, he felt the Menangle run wasn't as bad as her placing perhaps suggests.
"I was probably a little bit disappointed in it, I thought she could have gone a little bit better than that but it was a pretty strong race and I don't think she disgraced herself against them," he said.
"She wasn't beaten far for second and the winner was just a really good horse and she only finished 20(m) behind it, it's probably not that bad a run.
"She's only a three-year old. She was out graded in that race by a long way."
Saluting in three of her six starts in Australia, Ison is confident she'll "show up and do her job".
"Hopefully just get to the fence tomorrow (Saturday), that would be a good start, and after that sort of just play it by ear," he said.
Whatever happens it has been a good opportunity for him.
"It's been a good week. I've met a lot of different people and people I wouldn't have if I didn't come," Ison said.
"It's pretty awesome."
