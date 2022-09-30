The Northern Daily Leader
What's on

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup regional roadshow is coming to Tamworth this weekend

Updated September 30 2022 - 12:28am, first published 12:02am
The ICC Mens T20 World Cup NSW Regional Roadshow is coming to Armidale this weekend.

Ten months after Bendemeer's own Josh Hazelwood helped Australia clinch their maiden title, local cricket fans and sport lovers will get the chance to experience the buzz and excitement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup when the event's Regional Roadshow visits Tamworth this weekend.

Local News

