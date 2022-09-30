Ten months after Bendemeer's own Josh Hazelwood helped Australia clinch their maiden title, local cricket fans and sport lovers will get the chance to experience the buzz and excitement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup when the event's Regional Roadshow visits Tamworth this weekend.
The Tamworth event will be one of 11 held across the state in the lead-up to the opening game between Australia and New Zealand, and member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson encouraged local sports fans to come along to No.1 Oval on Sunday.
"The Regional Roadshow brings the excitement of the biggest global sporting event in Australia in 2022 to Tamworth," Mr Anderson said.
"Featuring a range of interactive activities and displays, including a virtual reality experience of hitting a six at the SCG, attendees will also have the chance to win a number of ICC Men's T20 World Cup prizes."
The event hits off at 11am, calling stumps at 3pm.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the Regional Roadshow is an example of the benefits of the NSW Government's 10 World Cups in 10 Years initiative.
"Regional NSW is the heartland of cricket in our State, and the Regional Roadshow has hit the sweet spot by providing entertainment and inspiration for bush cricket fans across NSW ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia," Mr Henskens said.
"Despite having a smaller population than Sydney, regional NSW accounts for around half of the state's registered players, more than 250 adolescent cricketers in the Cricket NSW pathway system, and produces over 50 per cent of NSW's contracted professional cricketers."
The Roadshow will be in Armidale on Saturday, with a day of fun and activities planned at Curtis Park from 10am-5pm.
