A LOCAL watering hole in Manilla is just one historic building set for a spruce up, with council dishing out more than $50,000 to bring new life to the old.
Owners of the The Royal Hotel in Manilla, Thomas and Vicki Cocking, will be able to restore the iconic iron railing on the veranda of the historic pub back to its former glory, with the help of $4000.
"We've received heritage grants from council in the past which allowed us to completely repaint the outside of the building, and strip back the iron posts to their original state," Mr Cocking said.
"During that process, we actually found a badge imprinted on the metal where it said they were manufactured in Manilla in the foundry prior to 1914 when the hotel opened."
Mr Cocking said every little bit helps, with heritage restorations a "costly process".
The hotel was established in June 1891, and was burnt out in 1913 and then rebuilt. In 1978 the top story was burnt out, and the hotel was rebuilt and reopened in 1979.
It's renowned for celebrating the great Dally Messenger, one of Australia's first professional rugby players, who founded the Manilla Rugby League Club.
"We had his grandsons come in and open the Dally M Bistro and dedicate the wall plaque," Mr Cocking said.
Tamworth council received thirty-three applications for this year's heritage assistance fund, for a diverse range of projects from repairs and maintenance to existing residential properties, churches, halls and hotels.
The Manilla Services Club, Nundle's Peel Inn Hotel and the Bithramere Hall in Wallamore are among the successful applicants, along with a number of historic homes in East and West Tamworth.
Cr Helen Tickle said the number of applications this year were encouraging, in particular the number of younger people.
"This a very worthwhile program which has been running for many years and we have seen a number of improvements to properties over those years," she said.
Caitlin Reid
