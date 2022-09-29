Double demerits return for Labour Day long weekend, extra penalties from Friday

DOUBLE demerits will be in force across the region for the second consecutive weekend as more police are out and about for the annual Labor Day public holiday.
The extra penalties for speeding, seatbelt, helmet and mobile phone offences will be in play between 12.01am on Friday and 11.59pm on Monday.
Police say they will also target fatigued drivers and other traffic offences.
Under the double demerit penalty system, a driver not wearing a seatbelt would be hit with six points, as would a motorcycle rider not wearing a helmet.
Illegally using a mobile phone while driving will cost 10 points, while speeding between 10km per hour and 20km per hour over the limit will attract eight points.
So far this year, 219 people have died in crashes on NSW roads - 154 of those in regional areas.
For the same period last year, 195 people died in crashes in NSW - 139 of those in regional areas.
"We've sadly seen a number of examples recently of significant road-related trauma," Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King said.
"Holidays are for families and friends to spend time together safely, so we are pleading with motorists to help prevent further trauma by taking a few extra steps to ensure they plan ahead and manage their trips.
"This means not driving while you are tired, remembering to take breaks, not driving too fast, knowing the conditions, and refraining from alcohol and drug use if you're getting behind the wheel.
"Police will be out in force across the state, so those who do the wrong thing can expect to be caught. We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely, and we need all drivers to assist us in preventing further tragedies on our roads."
Head of Transport Safety, Security and Emergency Management at Transport for NSW Peter Dunphy said this weekend would likely be an especially busy time on our roads.
"Every life lost on our roads is a tragedy and sadly so far this year we have already seen 219 people killed on our roads, that is 24 more than this time last year," Mr Dunphy said.
"We want everyone to get out and enjoy the long weekend, but please do so safely, slow down and follow the road rules so everyone on our roads can get to their destination safely."
