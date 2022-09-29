A MAGISTRATE has refused to release a man on bail for police pursuit charges, finding he was a risk of endangering the community.
William Priestley is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Moree on Wednesday morning.
Magistrate Roger Prowse denied the 23-year-old's bail application in Inverell Local Court later that day.
He found Priestley was an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety of victims, individuals or the community.
Priestly did not enter pleas to the five charges and will return to court next month.
Highway patrol officers spotted the white Ford Ranger just after 5am on Wednesday and attempted to pull it over on Edward Street.
Police claim Priestley was behind the wheel of the ute and failed to stop, before officers gave chase.
When the ute sped up, officers continued to chase it before it allegedly hit speeds of more than 100km per hour in a 50 zone.
Officers terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns, a spokesperson said.
Checks of the ute revealed it had been reported stolen from a caravan park in the town earlier in the morning.
Police claim several locals called police with driving complaints about the stolen ute, and near misses with other motorists.
Officers began searching for the ute, and about 7.20am deployed road spikes which hit the front wheels of the vehicle on Edward Street.
Priestley is alleged to have dumped the ute in a park on Wilga Place shortly after and fled.
Officers surrounded the area and he was captured. He was arrested and taken to Moree Police Station and charged with five offences.
He's accused of driving a stolen vehicle; never being licensed; police pursuit Skye's Law; exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km per hour; and driving in a dangerous manner.
