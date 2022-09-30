The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

Cricket: Jess Davidson named in NSW Breakers squad for WNCL games against Western Australia

Updated September 30 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Davidson's star continues to rise. Picture by Sydney Thunder

UPDATED:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.