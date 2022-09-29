The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Jess Davidson named in NSW Breakers squad for WNCL games against Western Australia

Updated September 29 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:21am
Jess Davidson's star continues to rise. Picture by Sydney Thunder

Jessica Davidson is in line for a potential Breakers debut.

