Jessica Davidson is in line for a potential Breakers debut.
The Tamworth product has been named in the NSW Breakers squad for their Women's National Cricket League matches against Western Australia on Friday and Sunday.
Both matches will be played at North Sydney Oval.
The 19-year-old quick, who has been retained by the Sydney Thunder for next month's WBBL, has been named in the 13 for Friday's game alongside the likes of Ashleigh Gardner and captain Alyssa Healy, and an extended squad of 14 for Sunday with an injury cloud hanging over former international pace bowler Lauren Cheatle.
NSW Breakers team to play Western Australia at North Sydney Oval on Friday September 30 and Sunday October 2:
September 30
October 2
(13 to be finalised Saturday 1st Oct)
