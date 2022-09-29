RETURN and earn has had a comeback with the machine once again accepting recyclables at the Ten Tops store in Tamworth.
It was taken offline at the beginning of this month and moved from the Oxley Bowling Club.
Exchange for Change coordinates the program and a spokesperson confirmed it was live once again in the Ten Tops Tamworth carpark on Peel Street.
It will be open from 9am to 6pm on Monday through to Saturday and from 9am to 4pm on Sundays.
Locals can also return and earn at the Tamworth Shopping Village, The North Store, and Transwest fuels in Manilla and Kootingal.
There is a machine that is open at Tamworth Shopping Village daily from 7am to 10pm, while the North Store and Transwest fuels in Manilla and Kootingal offer over-the-counter services.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
