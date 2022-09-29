The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Return and earn machine opens at Tamworth Ten Tops after moving from Oxley Bowling Club in September

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
September 29 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locals already flocking to the return and earn station outside of Ten Tops. Picture by Gareth Gardner

RETURN and earn has had a comeback with the machine once again accepting recyclables at the Ten Tops store in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.