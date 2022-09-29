The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Liverpool Plains Shire Council staring at costly repairs after floods tore up roads; Gap Road to close for major repairs

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major roadworks will be carried out on Gap Road in October to repair flood damage. Picture by Gareth Gardner

IT'S back to square one for roads in the Liverpool Plains shire after flooding ripped up earlier repairs throughout the network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.