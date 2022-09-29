MULLALEY farmer and NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin believes farmers need to be at the table as more regional centres grow.
In an impassioned speech on the challenges of today's farmers, Mr Martin said the concerns of farmers were similar no matter where they were in the state.
Mr Martin believes that as regional centres like Tamworth, Wagga and Albury expand, farmers increasingly need to be part of the consultation process.
"We want to influence the decision making process to one that builds the right thing, in the right place, and importantly, in the right way," he said.
Mr Martin said it was absolutely critical to get that protection of production, that recognition of the value of agriculture, baked into the process right from the very start.
READ ALSO:
"Before some developer goes cruising out to the country to find a spot for a solar installation, they need to know that they will need the support of the community and a pretty strong business case before building on productive land will be allowed," he said.
He said it didn't matter where he travelled, the issues were the same.
"What matters to farmers down here in the Riverina is pretty similar to what matters to my neighbours up north, and that's being able to have a fair go at growing - in my opinion - the world's finest food and fibre," he said.
"We've been talking to people [industry bodies, government agencies and politicians] who live in the cities, who set the rules and the policies that affect us here on the land, and we've been reminding them that agriculture is not just another industry like mining, or forestry, or construction.
"In the hustle and bustle of Sydney, they can lose sight of that very important fact, that their coffee and bacon and egg roll required a grain grower and a poultry farmer, a piggery and a coffee plantation, a dairy farm and a whole lot of sugar cane."
Mr Martin said this was where the association saw the challenge for agriculture.
"When they're wanting to build solar installations or put up wind turbines, they're looking at the price of land in Sydney and thinking it's astronomical, but out here it's relatively cheap," he said.
"They're looking at all these big, wide fields and thinking 'well surely we could take a bit of that canola out and put some solar panels in'.
"But the problem is once you build on that canola field you'll never grow anything on it again.
"The workers who come out to service those panels, sure they might have a biosecurity manual somewhere, but they have five jobs today and they're not going to be carrying five pairs of boots.
"What I'm describing is the end result of a process that started way back when in Sydney, because no-one thought to stop the bloke looking at that field of canola and tell him this is precious. This is valuable."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.