The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sam Conway wins Rabobank Dr John Morris Business Development Prize for innovative co-farming near Gunnedah

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated September 30 2022 - 12:10am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Conway out on his farm. Picture supplied

SHARING is caring through an innovative cooperative farming approach kickstarted by a local man in the wake of devastating drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.