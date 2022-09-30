A RESOLUTION could be worked out in the case of a man accused of a hit-and-run which left another in a coma and one woman injured.
Daniel John Sams is on bail and fronted Tamworth Local Court this week when lawyers heard more time was needed to iron out details.
"It's not quite ready to proceed, [it] looks like it should resolve," solicitor Andrew Passlow from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said.
The court heard Sams, 37 at the time of the alleged offending in January, wanted to vary his bail conditions to live in Narrabri and report to the local police station there.
The changes were allowed.
"Bail to continue, bail varied," magistrate Lisa Stapleton said.
The matter was adjourned for two weeks for those discussions to continue.
Sams is accused of running down two pedestrians on Manilla Road just before midnight on January 8.
Police allege Sams was behind the wheel of a Toyota Echo sedan when it hit a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman as they walked along the edge of the road in Oxley Vale.
The police case is he fled the scene before helping the pair.
The court had previously heard the man had been in a coma in John Hunter Hospital, while the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.
Specialist crash investigators were called in. Sams was arrested nearby.
He has not yet been required to enter pleas to charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH); failing to stop and assist after a crash causing GBH; and causing harm by misconduct while in charge of a vehicle.
Sams could face years behind bars if found guilty.
The DPP has listed allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol; and two counts of negligent driving as back-up.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
