A PASSION for turning the old into something magnificent has seen a "derelict" building in the heart of Boggabri transform into an iconic attraction.
Eight years ago husband and wife duo Leon and Christine Morrell purchased the old bank building - full of pigeons and water damage - and transformed it into Vault, a cafe, restaurant and bed and breakfast.
After years of dedication to the industry, the couple have closed the books and shut down the kitchen.
Mrs Morrell said the time had come to say goodbye to the project which survived droughts, floods and COVID-19.
"We took on the job of renovating and it was a major renovation," she said.
"It took us 14 months working 10 hour days to turn it into something beautiful."
Vault originally opened as a bed and breakfast and then the cafe and restaurant were added, though the cafe was closed about a year later.
"There was a major shortage of accommodation so we thought it would be nice thing to have," Mrs Morrell said.
"There really isn't anything like what we ended up making in the area."
With two sons doing fly-in, fly-out work, Mrs Morrell said her vision was to make the stay for miners in town as comfortable as possible.
"I know how hard mentally it is for people - mainly men, away from home, from family and away from their loved ones," she said.
"I made it very homely for them, they considered me like their other mother."
The restaurant was also a favourite in the community, with people travelling from Tamworth, Gunnedah, Wee Waa and Narrabri to try out the modern Australian menu.
The restaurant was forced to close down during COVID-19 lockdowns and the decision was made to not re-open due to how busy the bed and breakfast had become.
The connections made along the way are what Mrs Morrell said she cherished most, looking back.
"We love this are, we've made a lot of friends wo made us feel very welcome," she said.
"We haven't had a huge turnover of staff you have these close ties with all sorts of people."
Mr and Mrs Morrell have moved out of town onto a farm and are looking forward to having a rest and visiting family.
"I was ready to sell up," Mrs Morrell said.
"But it's hard to leave something that's your baby and you've put so much effort into."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
