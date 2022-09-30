A FORMER women's shelter slated for demolition and development has been preserved after the local council deemed it historically significant.
The house at 4 Darling Street, known as Crittenden Cottage, was built in 1898-99 as the caretaker's cottage for Tamworth's old courthouse.
Tamworth developer Garry Strudwick bought the cottage from Billabong Clubhouse in February, with the intention of demolishing it and converting it into eight new dwellings.
But "a push from the community" has since led to an interim heritage order being imposed on the dwelling by Tamworth Regional Council.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb told the Leader the timing was "just unfortunate" for the developer, and there are no discussions being held around compensation at this time.
"It's just the way the cards fell on the day," he said.
"It wasn't planned. No one's done anything wrong. These aren't the decisions we want to have to make, but it's about planning for the future.
"We need to see all of those historic buildings identified in a study and plan, and that's been done in the past and it will be revamped and refreshed into the future in our next Local Environment Plan."
Tamworth resident Juanita Wilson was part of the push for the building to be saved due to the "role it has played over almost 130 years".
She said through the decades it has served as a community centre, a children's and women's refuge and was part of the Tamworth Justice District.
"Built precincts put social history into context," she said.
"It sits within a really significant precinct and unfortunately we've lost a lot of those."
Councillors unanimously supported preserving the cottage because "it tells an important story about Tamworth's history".
Cr Judy Coates said the preservation of historic buildings protects important environmental, cultural and social values.
"The story of a community is told through the preservation of heritage buildings," she said.
"They inform on our past, they give context to the present and often they give us some idea where they are headed in the future."
Being able to preserve local heritage is vitally important, Cr Marc Sutherland said.
"The story is held in the landscape, and these stories make us who we are and it's these stories we can pass onto our children," he said.
Mr Strudwick told the Leader he had spent $20,000 on a plan for the flats, and had received four days' notice that the heritage report would go to the recent council meeting.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment.
