Tamworth Regional Council to preserve historic Darling Street house, Crittenden Cottage, slated for demolition

Caitlin Reid
Caitlin Reid
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:30am
The house at 4 Darling Street, known as Crittenden Cottage, was built in 1898-99 as the caretaker's cottage for Tamworth's old courthouse. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A FORMER women's shelter slated for demolition and development has been preserved after the local council deemed it historically significant.

