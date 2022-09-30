IS Calala Lane open?
The question that plagues the minds of residents - and social media - every time a downpour hits the city isn't enough to drive people looking for a new home away from the booming location.
Partner Now Property principal Jacqui Powell said the Calala area was one of the most sought after locations around, despite access sometimes being cut off and an island forming.
"It's unbelievable, the growth in Calala," she said.
"We are having an enquiry for Calala five days a week."
READ ALSO:
During moderate flooding in September, Calala Lane was closed for hours after water washed over the road. Access was cut on the Nemingha side as well when O'Briens Lane went underwater.
Panic built again just a week later when water lapped at the edges of the main lane, though traffic continued to flow.
More rain is on the horizon with a third back-to-back La Nina declared.
Those on the hunt for a house seem to be building a bridge and getting over it, as Ms Powell said the access issue didn't seem to bother them.
"I don't think it makes any difference at all," she said.
"I do think investors maybe in some areas would be concerned, purely because they don't know the area and they're not local.
"But as soon as you tell someone [the water is] gone as soon as it's up they wipe it off."
LJ Hooker director Sam Spokes said although potential buyers sometimes expressed concern over the flood waters it wasn't enough to halt growth.
"People always want to make sure the house isn't in low-lying areas," he said.
"Because they hear that Calala Lane floods they just want to double check if the house they're looking at is anywhere near those waters."
House prices in Calala range from $450,000 up to the high $700,000 mark, with a mixture of old and new homes making up the suburb.
And as the population grows, a southern bypass has been slated to create flood-proof access for Calala residents to access the city centre.
But with vacant land hard to come buy and not many houses hitting the market, Moore Creek is also a hot location buyers are opting for.
A development boom has seen new estates popping up across the suburb including Windmill Hill, The Meadows and Moore Creek Gardens.
The north side location will become a "destination" in years to come, Ms Powell said.
"Moore Creek will keep growing forever more," she said.
But with the growing suburb taking its worst beating from the recent rain in more than 30 years, Mr Spokes said more infrastructure needed to be put in place to floodproof the area.
"There could be as many as 20,000 people living in that north side of Tamworth in the next 20 years," he said
"If they want to keep growing out there they're going to have to spend some money in upgrading the road infrastructure to account for all the extra traffic."
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said planning is in progress for a series of roadworks which will improve access for residents living in the high growth area of Hills Plain.
"This will be achieved through upgrades of Moore Creek Road [Tribe Street] and associated intersections along the roadway," she said.
"Additionally, Council is in the process of designing an extension of our local network of shared pathways, used by cyclists and pedestrians along both Forest Road and Moore Creek Road.
"Which will connecting these communities to the city of Tamworth."
There might be more rain on the radar this summer but Tamworth's property market will do anything but cool down.
Ms Powell said she expected things to heat up even more, dubbing Tamworth a prime location.
"Tamworth's a safe place, we have jobs, we have job security, we have medical, we have terrific schooling, we have the university being built," she said.
"Why wouldn't you want to live here."
Tamworth has gone against the grain compared to the rest of the country, with house prices remaining steady and strong.
Mr Spokes said he this was due to a mixture of investors, people looking to relocate to regional NSW and a lack of market competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.