The Northern Daily Leader

NIAS: Armidale to host 30-year celebrations with hometown Olympians on the marquee

September 28 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-time Olympian Shaun Creighton will return to Armidale tomorrow as part of NIAS's 30th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Former Australian Olympian Shaun Creighton and Australian Olympics cycling mechanic, Jock Bullen, will return to their hometown Armidale this Thursday, September 29, to be a part of the 30 year celebrations of the Northern Inland Academy of Sports (NIAS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.