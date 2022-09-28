Former Australian Olympian Shaun Creighton and Australian Olympics cycling mechanic, Jock Bullen, will return to their hometown Armidale this Thursday, September 29, to be a part of the 30 year celebrations of the Northern Inland Academy of Sports (NIAS).
NIAS has supported regional athletes for 30 years, and during this time more than 4000 athletes (as well as 400 coaches and volunteers) have been a part of the NIAS community, many of whom have progressed to higher levels of achievement.
NIAS CEO Shona Eichorn said it will be an honour to celebrate 30 years of achievement on and off the field since the inceptions of the regional organisation in Armidale.
"NIAS was founded in Armidale in 1992 and we're excited to honour this by holding a special luncheon in the Town Hall on September 29 at 12:30pm," Mrs Eichorn said.
"Joining us will be former Australian Olympian distance runner Shaun Creighton who has represented Australia 24 times, including at the Sydney and Atlanta Olympics, broke several 20-year records in track and steeplechase events and held the Australian 3000m steeplechase record for 28 years.
"Also joining us will be Armidale man Jock Bullen, who has taken part in six Olympic Games.
"Excitingly, the inaugural Chair of the organisation, Dr Roy Powell, along with many athletes, coaches and supporters of the organisation, both past and present, will also be in attendance to help celebrate."
NIAS is a community-based organisation dedicated to identifying and preparing talented sportspeople within the New England North West region to reach their maximum potential, on and off the field.
NIAS provides the opportunities, pathways and access for regional athletes to thrive and transition to higher levels of competition and performance, despite regional disadvantages.
Through NIAS, athletes have access to development programs, coach support services, industry awards and sporting initiatives that help develop the individual potential of identified talented sportspeople.
If you are an interested in attending the celebrations, please email shona.eichorn@nias.org.au.
