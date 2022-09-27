FLOODS may have closed main roads but they haven't stopped the wheels of justice from turning in affected local communities.
The Kamilaroi Highway between Gunnedah and Narrabri was cut off by water until late on Monday afternoon, meaning the local magistrate covering the circuit couldn't make it to the town.
The magistrate was instead sitting in a courtroom at the Tamworth courthouse earlier this week and made the most of video link (AVL) technology.
"Due to flooding in the region matters before the Narrabri Local Court will be heard via AVL from Tamworth," a spokesperson from the Department of Communities and Justice told the Leader.
"All hearings and sentence matters are able to be heard by the court via AVL with the magistrate sitting in Tamworth."
The spokesperson said the magistrate would sit in person and resume the normal circuit at Narrabri Courthouse from Wednesday.
More than 100 matters were listed before Narrabri Local Court on Monday and Tuesday.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
