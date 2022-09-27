The Northern Daily Leader
Gunnedah flood clean up to take weeks as SES and RFS crews stay in town after major flooding

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 27 2022 - 7:00am
EMERGENCY service crews will remain in Gunnedah for at least another week as the town gets to work on an extensive flood clean-up.

