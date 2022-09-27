EMERGENCY service crews will remain in Gunnedah for at least another week as the town gets to work on an extensive flood clean-up.
About 30 property owners have called for help with hosing down houses and sheds in the days after two major floods swept through town within a week, State Emergency Service (SES) spokesperson David Rankine said.
"There's a bit of work ahead for our volunteers to assist those property owners with anything they might need," he said.
With the latest flood peak hitting 8.24 metres in Gunnedah, Mr Rankine said the SES hadn't seen "nearly as many" houses impacted compared to flooding in November last year.
"But any property is one too many in this instance," he said.
Emergency accommodation has been made available for those affected by floodwater.
In the past two weeks the SES carried out 12 flood rescues along the Namoi river catchment alone.
SES volunteers, out of area teams, division command and Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers are expected to keep assisting residents into next week.
Mr Rankine said some volunteers had started to stand down due to fatigue.
"But standing down for them just means going back to their full time jobs," he said.
It is expected a public meeting will be held in Gunnedah in October to hear from locals about flood preparation.
"It will be to make sure we know what the communities looking for in terms of preparatory messaging and whether what we did met what the expectation of the community was," Mr Rankine said.
"We will continue to learn from these events."
In the lead up to last week's floods residents were advised to sandbag their homes, raise furniture, have emergency kits and were provided information on resupply.
Mr Rankine said it was clear the messaging had been well received by residents.
"They were well prepared for the second peak and they were pretty well prepared for the first peak too," he said.
Knowing who to call for help and where to get information is also a priority to get across to the community.
"Where they get their information from is extremely important," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
