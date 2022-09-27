Run a business and raise the family

If you are looking at running your own manufacturing or engineering business or just want a property to raise the family, this property is the one for you.
The property is situated in the township of Somerton, about a 30-minute drive to the Tamworth CBD and approximately a 30-minute drive to Gunnedah.
The property is set on 8,000s qm of land overlooking the Peel River and adjoining farmland. The property is also separated into two titles and four lots.
Approximately 380sq m internal space on the 3997sq m block, this four-bedroom home has everything you need- with multiple living areas perfect for accommodating a young family, huge bedrooms all with walk-in wardrobes plus the main that is accompanied by an en suite.
There is an office big enough to serve as a fourth bedroom with storage if needed. The main bathroom is flooded with natural light from the huge windows. The kitchen is a generous size and features plenty of cupboard space and modern appliances and flows freely through to the outdoor living area overlooking the yard and river.
Somerton is a small village located between Tamworth and Gunnedah, alongside the Peel River. The village has a primary school within walking distance and school buses going directly to the high schools of Tamworth as well as Gunnedah. Recreation is excellent from fishing in the Peel to boating at Lake Keepit is just a short drive down the road, to the tennis courts and park. There is also massive recreation land perfect for walking the dogs playing footy riding the dirt bikes.
