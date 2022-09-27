Run a business and raise the family

Somerton is a small village located between Tamworth and Gunnedah, alongside the Peel River. The village has a primary school within walking distance and school buses going directly to the high schools of Tamworth as well as Gunnedah. Recreation is excellent from fishing in the Peel to boating at Lake Keepit is just a short drive down the road, to the tennis courts and park. There is also massive recreation land perfect for walking the dogs playing footy riding the dirt bikes.