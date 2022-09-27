The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Property

31-35 Bloomfield Street, Somerton is up for auction

Updated September 30 2022 - 12:20am, first published September 27 2022 - 1:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
House of the Week | Run a business and raise the family

Property of the week | 31-35 Bloomfield Street, Somerton

  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 15-car garage
  • AGENCY: Ray White Tamworth
  • AGENT: Jayden Newberry
  • CONTACT: 0428 389 790
  • AUCTION: Call agent for details
  • INSPECT: By appointment

If you are looking at running your own manufacturing or engineering business or just want a property to raise the family, this property is the one for you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.