A NURSE who crashed his car after downing Jim Beams at home then beer at the pub during a family celebration has been hit with time off the road.
Jayesh John fronted Tamworth Local Court on Monday when he was sentenced for high-range drink driving.
The 35-year-old was arrested in West Tamworth in the early hours of September 9 after police on their way to another job discovered his Holden Commodore had smashed into a fence.
John blew more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit - 0.181 - when he was arrested and taken back to Tamworth Police Station about 2:45am.
The court heard he had worked in the local mental health unit and was employed as a patient transport nurse.
"Luckily ... he has been able to maintain that employment," his defence solicitor told the court.
His licence was suspended on the spot so he has not been able to drive by himself to pick up patients for transfer like he used to.
The court heard John had a good record, had done the traffic offenders' program and had written a letter of apology, which was handed up along with references.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton said the offending would have stemmed from a night of "reckless and irresponsible drinking" if John had consumed so much alcohol that he didn't know he couldn't drive.
She accepted he was remorseful.
"One might say beating himself up," she said.
She told the court he was a respectable member of the community who worked for the local health service.
John was handed a six-month licence disqualification and a conviction, but escaped any other penalty.
He must have an interlock device fit for two years.
A set of agreed police facts show John was behind the wheel of a silver Holden Commodore as it travelled east on Kent Street after 2am.
He went to pick up a beanie from inside the car and became distracted, veering off the side of the road, over the gutter and crashing into a green metal fence.
Police arrived and arrested John after a positive roadside breath test.
John told officers he had started drinking Jim Beam at home about 8pm and then had five schooners at the Southgate Inn.
The court heard a friend had driven him to the pub but then he decided to drive home.
