The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

SES dropping supplies, medicine and food to stranded residents across Wee Waa region as major flooding continues

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
September 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SES is continuing helicopter drops across the Wee Waa area, and down through the Central West as the flooding emergency continues. Picture by the NSW SES

The flood emergency has moved downstream from Gunnedah towards Wee Waa with the Namoi River expected to peak again on Tuesday, isolating the town for even longer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.