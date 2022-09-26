The flood emergency has moved downstream from Gunnedah towards Wee Waa with the Namoi River expected to peak again on Tuesday, isolating the town for even longer.
Helicopter drops are continuing into the town, as well as rural properties already cut off for a week since floodwaters inundated the area and swallowed roads.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has dropped medicines to the local pharmacy and is supplying essentials like food, clean drinking water and other urgent goods.
Crews have also been called for urgent medical lifts of those needing help from doctors or specialist appointments.
"Our helicopters are there for not only resupply but urgent medical lifts," SES spokesperson David Rankine said.
"There's been some resupply outside the levy too, there's a lot of outlying areas .... some of the roads are impassable.
"People can still access the resupply network through the SES if they are isolated for whatever reason."
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has not set a predicted peak for the Namoi at the Glencoe gauge on the edge of Wee Waa, instead stating it would remain above the 6.7m major flood level.
"The residents of Wee Waa can expect to be isolated by road for at least another week," Mr Rankine said.
"We've been doing a lot of work with our Wee Waa and Narrabri units and we're keeping a close eye on that.
"It's been hovering around 7.12 for about a week and we're trying to work with some local intel, to see where they think it will get up to and we think it could fluctuate between 7.1-7.2, so there is a flood peak about to come through which would keep it at this level for about a week."
More rain is expected across the North West this week, though the SES is not expecting it to worsen the flood emergency.
"The North West may only see about 10 to 15mm with a front that is passing through, and that shouldn't have too much of an impact," Mr Rankine said.
"We're keeping a close eye on those predictions in case there is any change to those."
In Gunnedah, the SES said about seven properties saw floodwaters through homes on the weekend.
"In our latest update from our flood intelligence officer in Gunnedah, we've probably had another 25 properties that saw water in their yards or outbuildings like sheds affected," Mr Rankine said.
"So probably 30 to 32 properties in Gunnedah that floodwaters impacted in some way, and largely that low figure comes from the community who were fantastic in the preparations with sandbagging and lifting furniture."
He said SES crews were on hand to help clean up, and urged any locals to reach out to the SES for assistance.
