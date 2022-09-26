HALF-A-CENTURY on the job hasn't dampened Tamworth firefighter Colin Noon's desire to help others in trying times.
The deputy captain of the Kingswood Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigade has been honoured with a long service medal.
Firefighters from the local area with more than eight centuries of service between them were celebrated at the event for their dedication to their communities.
Mr Noon has been a part of the RFS for 52 years.
He's seen more than most in that time.
Mr Noon said one of his most memorable experiences looking back didn't even involve fire.
While he was stationed at Woolbrook, north of Tamworth, he and his team were called to help save the life of someone who had been struck by a propeller.
He said times have changed since he started in the service in 1970.
He's since served in Somerton and now Kingswood.
"Things are improving all the time, and when I started we really didn't have very much equipment at all," he said.
"Only farmers with their own gear forming volunteer groups."
However, one thing he said has stayed the same through the decades has been the fear that comes with facing situations most would flee from.
"The vehicles are only there to help you - not to protect you really," he said.
"They help protect you as a last resort ... but best not to get into that situation in the first place," he said.
Just last year Mr Noon received the Premier's Citation for 2019-2020 Fires and the National Emergency Medal.
Belinda Estens, from Tamworth, also received a long service award for her 23 years with the RFS.
For Ms Estens, it wasn't any one experience that has made her time with the RFS so special, but instead seeing the service grow and the bonds with her community strengthen.
"A lot has changed but it's better for the future," she said.
"We had knapsacks and wheat bags ... water carts and tractors, and whatever else we could use.
"You don't get paid ... but it's paying it forward."
Ms Estens said it was concerning to see the number of volunteers has dropped off.
She said she's now focused on helping bring in the next generation of volunteers to keep the service strong.
"We're seeing more younger ones join up, which is great for the future because there's a lot of older one," she said.
"I'm a part of the basic training team, so I help with all that."
RFS Inspector Bron Waters said volunteers across generations still share the same vision.
She said they're the kind of people who give their time for the community in many ways beyond fighting fires.
"It doesn't matter whether it's fires, floods, motor vehicle accidents, the varroa mite, or helping out with other agencies like the SES or NSW Health," she said.
"They're just giving people. They give up their own time for nothing."
Medals were awarded for increasing periods of service from 10 years right up to half-a-century of commitment to the community.
