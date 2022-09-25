Neil Evans previews Tamworth Spring Cup meeting

TOP SELECTION: 4. APPALACHIAN (Sue Grills/Kody Nestor; 57kg & barrier 16) -Another deep and high quality feature sprint, naturally with a few chances, all looking to fry bigger fish well into spring, including the mega-rich Kosciuszko at Randwick on Oct 15.. Despite drawing the outside barrier, this smart and lightly-raced local seven-year-old can add to an already impressive record third-up. Swept home best to win the Town Plate here before luckless at a key stage when just missing a fortnight back. Will likely be ridden a little quieter from this draw, but with plenty of pressure up front, the extra furlong is a big plus his way