Neil Evans previews Tamworth Spring Cup meeting

Tamworth TAB Race Day September 26
1st Race @ 1.35pm
*Track likely improving to Soft 6 & Rail True
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00
*RACE 1 @ 1.35pm OATLEY WINES MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 12. TIKITIBOO (Kristen Buchanan/TBA; barrier 4 & 57kg) -The maiden sprinters get us underway on a rapidly-improving surface that will get well back into soft range, and be music to the ears of many runners. In a tough opener, like this resuming and emerging 4YO provincial mare who has trialled strongly ahead of her first run in five months. Can push forward from a nice handy draw, and settle or or near the speed, and has a nice change of gears
DANGERS: 7. *Queen Of Elegance; 8. **Really Serious; 10. *Soosie Boog
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: TIKITIBOO to WIN & Trifecta: 8,12/7,8,10,12/7,8,10,12
READ ALSO:
*RACE 2 @ 2.15pm CIVILCON COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 13. MISS CHAPEAU (Sue Grills/Ben Looker; 55kg & barrier 17) -Very testing maiden where early positioning will be crucial, and naturally there are many chances. This improving 4YO home track mare by Helmet has found the line impressively in three runs this prep, and now strikes peak conditioning. Has to get over from a wide draw, but she looks well treated here under 55kg, with a senior rider taking over, and can power home at good odds with any sort of mid-race cover
DANGERS: 3. *Hoku; 4. *Holly Road; 9. **Distant Secret; 12. *Cool Ruler; 16. **Dante Alexander
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: MISS CHAPEAU Each Way & Box Exacta: 9,13,16
*RACE 3 @ 2.50pm REGIONAL MAINTENANCE CLASS 1 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 10. SMART SHOT (Cody Morgan/Grant Buckley; 56kg & barrier 2) -Very keen to cut loose on this promising Smart Missile 3YO for the leading local stable, two weeks after he charged home for a dominant maiden win on debut here. Drawn to get plenty of cover around midfield over a suitable and further 200m trip, carrying half kilo less, and he can go on to win much better races
DANGERS: 1. *Sabie Park; 3. **Hard To Dismiss; 9. *Sapello
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: SMART SHOT to WIN & Quinella: 3 and 10
*RACE 4 @ 3.25pm SIXT CAR RENTAL BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 9. THE DARK KNIGHT (Lou Mary/Mitchell Bell; 57kg & barrier 5) -Up to the mile we go in another very testing contest, again with several in play. The timing is right for this still underrated seven-year-old by Manhattan Rain who can snap a long run of outs fourth-up & claim a 2nd career win at his 19th start. Chased hard into a place here a fortnight ago, but gets an easier run in transit from this draw. Hits peak fitness now, and his best is on soft tracks
DANGERS: 2. **Fling Banjo; 3. **Kanalaide; 7. *Nothing's Sacred; 10. *Forever Jude
Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid
My BET PLAN: THE DARK KNIGHT to WIN & Box Trifecta: 2,3,9
*RACE 5 @ 4.05pm FURNEYS STOCK FEEDS CLASS 2 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. LONELY POWER (Kris Lees/Kody Nestor; 60kg & barrier 11) -Yet another open and wide field, with little separating the leading contenders, but this consistent provincial 4YO by Star Witness is the stand-out value, and can launch fifth-up. Has been virtually running home hard into a place all prep, generally against deeper opposition, and should get enough tempo up front to allow him to slot in from the tricky draw, and produce a telling finish over the final 350m
DANGERS: 4. **Super Extreme; 10 **Totally Discreet
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: LONELY POWER Each Way & Box Exacta: 1,4,10
*RACE 6 @ 4.40pm TAB.COM.AU SPRING CUP OPEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. APPALACHIAN (Sue Grills/Kody Nestor; 57kg & barrier 16) -Another deep and high quality feature sprint, naturally with a few chances, all looking to fry bigger fish well into spring, including the mega-rich Kosciuszko at Randwick on Oct 15.. Despite drawing the outside barrier, this smart and lightly-raced local seven-year-old can add to an already impressive record third-up. Swept home best to win the Town Plate here before luckless at a key stage when just missing a fortnight back. Will likely be ridden a little quieter from this draw, but with plenty of pressure up front, the extra furlong is a big plus his way
DANGERS: 1. *Primal Scream; 2. **Commando Hunt; 6. *Don'tforgetmonica
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: APPALACHIAN Each Way & Trifecta: 2,4/1,2,4,6/1,2,4,6
*RACE 7 @ 5.20pm SAMPSON'S CAR REPAIRS COUNTRY BOOSTED CLASS 3 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 6. LE MELODY (Cody Morgan/Rory Hutchings; 58.5kg & barrier 9) -Another high class short course affair closes the meeting, and very keen on this promising 4YO local mare by Your Song second-up off a six week break, and five weeks between runs. Just peaked on the effort chasing in a deeper race at Scone last start, but back on the tighter home circuit where he can utilise his superior tactical speed and acceleration better; she's ready to capture a 3rd career win at her 5th start
DANGERS: 3. **Puerto Rico
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: LE MELODY to WIN & Quinella: 3 and 6
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R1 12. TIKITIBOO* Expect: $4.00 - $4.50; My Early Rating: $2.70
R3 10. SMART SHOT** Expect: $3.65 - $4.00; My Early Rating: $2.20
R7 6. LE MELODY** Expect: $2.50 - $2.65; My Early Rating: $1.85
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R5 1. LONELY POWER* Expect: $6.00 - $6.25; My Early Rating: $4.05
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R3: **QUINELLA: 3 & 10
