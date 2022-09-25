ALMOST 140 golfers teed off at the Longyard Golf Course on Sunday for a good time and a good cause.
Can Assist Tamworth fundraising officer Jill Grey told the Leader they hoped to raise as much as $5000 to help the region's cancer patients.
She said it was a vital fundraiser for Can Assist to help pay for everything from fuel vouchers and accommodation bills to even utilities and pharmacy bills.
"We don't have any corporate sponsorships. We don't have any outside money that gets donated to us, so everything we do is because we fundraise," she said.
"And 100 per cent of the money that we raised in Tamworth and district stays in town and district to support local cancer patients."
Organiser Marjorie Keech said she believed the event was so well-patronised because "the local community just want to help."
"The local community are just amazing how they'll just come out," she said.
"A lot of them are golfers, some are not golfers, but they have a fun day and we raise money at the same time."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England.
