The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Gunnedah flooding: damage bill estimated in the millions as Namoi River flooding moves downstream

Andrew Messenger
Breanna Chillingworth
By Andrew Messenger, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 25 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As floodwaters recede from inundated Gunnedah streets, the mayor has estimated the damage bill of the town's second flood in a week will be in the millions of dollars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.