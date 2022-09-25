The Northern Daily Leader

Horse Racing: Spring Cup set to feature stacked line-up of local trainers in Tamworth meeting

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 25 2022 - 6:26am, first published 6:00am
Appalachian, trained by Sue Grills and seen here winning in Tamworth earlier this month, is one of the strongest local hopes in the Spring Cup tomorrow. Picture by Bradley Photos.

The Spring Cup, held annually by the Tamworth Jockey Club, boasts a field full of local talent featuring runners from the stables of Cody Morgan, Sue Grills, Troy O'Neile, and Michelle Fleming.

