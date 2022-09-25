The Spring Cup, held annually by the Tamworth Jockey Club, boasts a field full of local talent featuring runners from the stables of Cody Morgan, Sue Grills, Troy O'Neile, and Michelle Fleming.
With seven races on the card for tomorrow's meet at the Tamworth racecourse, TJC general manager Michael Buckley said the cup, set for race six, is often the last-gasp opportunity local trainers have to push for places in The Kosciuszko.
"The Spring Cup last year was a really strong race, and we saw Edit [trained by Cody Morgan] come out and win that race," he said.
"That was his lead-in run to The Kosciuszko. It's probably one of the nicer races on our spring calendar."
After the heavy rain and floods in Tamworth early last week, followed by another downpour on Friday night, the Tamworth track was rated a heavy eight today.
But, should the warm weather continue into Monday, Buckley hopes the rating will improve to a soft seven.
"We'll just see how the track gallop goes tomorrow morning," he said.
