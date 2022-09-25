Council staff have recommended Tamworth councillors approve a plan to convert a South Tamworth motel into crisis accommodation for the homeless.
The green light would come despite submissions from the community complaining that the proposed facility would affect property values and could accommodate "drug users or alcoholics".
The plan to convert the South Tamworth Motor Inn into temporary crisis accommodation will go before a council meeting this week.
Tamworth Regional Council's senior development assessment planner Alice Elsley recommended they give the project the green light, with standard development approval conditions.
The proposed development would be compliant with the relevant NSW planning legislation, she said, in a report to councillors ahead of their Tuesday night meeting.
Council received 14 submissions on the project, raising issues like security, traffic and privacy impacts on neighbours, and devaluation of property values. All were rejected in the council officer's report, which pointed out that property values are "not a matter for consideration" under planning law.
A member of the community submitted to council that any approval needs to be more specific "so that it does not accommodate certain individuals such as persons leaving custody, drug users or alcoholics".
"There is no evidence to substantiate that the proposed development will result in adverse social impacts," the council planner declared in her report.
"The applicant proposes to implement a number of mitigation measures to ensure the safety of the site, surrounding landowners and tenants [including CCTV and a 24-hour on-site manager]."
Homes North, which would operate the facility, could house as many as eight people in the converted motel for a maximum term of three months, while the service found other accommodation for them.
The proposed development does not require any major building works.
Tamworth has a 10-year waiting list for some public housing dwellings.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
