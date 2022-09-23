Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski believes Bevan French can become a household name in British sport.
After speculation of a return to the NRL, the Tingha product has recommitted to the Warriors for another two years, "with a further two years of options".
"I'm really looking forward to the next couple of years at Wigan. It's been an enjoyable three-and-a-half years, looking forward to the next couple of years and hopefully winning some more silverware along the way," the 26-year-old said in a video message to fans on the club's Facebook page.
Joining the Warriors midway through the 2019 season after playing 47 games for the Parramatta Eels, the flyer enjoyed a standout season in 2022.
As well as playing a prominent role in the Warriors' Challenge Cup win, he broke the Super League record for the most tries scored by a player in one game after crossing for seven against Hull, was the league's top trysorer with 31 in 24 games and was named in the Dream Team for the second time (he also made the team in 2020).
"I'm very happy to get it sorted. It's been a long process, but I've got an opportunity to stick around and hopefully win some more silverware along the way," French said.
Linked to a possible move to the Newcastle Knights, the decision to remain with the Warriors comes after a "tough" last 18 months or so with COVID, a hamstring injury which saw him miss the second half of the 2021 season, and his late mother's illness.
" It makes you question what you want to do in life - wanting to continue playing or rather focusing on spending more time with family," he told Wigan TV.
"A lot of credit goes to the environment that I was in and being around here. Everyone looked after me, it's a brilliant place to be around."
He added: "It was things outside of rugby that we had to get into place for this to happen so I'm very grateful it's done now. My family was a big reason for going back to Australia. We've worked it out where my brother can come and spend some time over here.
"Looking after my brother first and foremost was the main priority and for him to come over and experience rugby league, Wigan and the community, I'm really looking forward to creating some memories with him."
Radlinski said the signing is as much for the competition as it is the club and it's fans.
"Bevan is a superstar of the sport," he said.
"It is our intention over the next few years to grow the profile of Bevan and make him a household name in British sport."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.