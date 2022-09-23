The Northern Daily Leader

Bevan French signs on for another two years with Wigan

Updated September 25 2022 - 7:59am, first published September 23 2022 - 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bevan French will remain in the cherry and white for another two years at least. Picture Wigan Warriors.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski believes Bevan French can become a household name in British sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.