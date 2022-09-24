Rescue helicopter flies woman with eye injury out of flooded Wee Waa

A woman who suffered a serious eye injury after falling on a wine glass has been airlifted out of flooded Wee Waa.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the aid of the 42-year-old woman at about 8.35 pm on Saturday night.
She reportedly suffered a serious eye injury falling on a wine glass before being hospitalised at the Wee Waa hospital.
Wee Waa is currently isolated by floodwater, with the Kamilaroi Highway closed in both directions.
The NSW Ambulance service called the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to help transfer her to Tamworth hospital for further specialist medical treatment.
The helicopter's critical care medical team helped stabilise the woman before flying her to the larger centre on Saturday night.
It was the second job in the town in two days for the air ambulance, which flew a 62-year-old woman to Tamworth hospital at about 10.40 am on Friday. She was suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment, according to the helicopter service.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
