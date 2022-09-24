The Northern Daily Leader
Rescue helicopter flies woman with eye injury out of flooded Wee Waa

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated September 24 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:30pm
A woman who suffered a serious eye injury after falling on a wine glass has been airlifted out of flooded Wee Waa.

