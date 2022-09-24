Over the course of the last decade, OVA has amassed a veritable fortune of experience in grand finals.
They had to put every ounce of it to use tonight in the course of their 3-0 win over North Companions in the Premier Division First Grade grand final.
The match began as expected - with Northies' pace and fitness on display against OVA's suffocating pressure and superb passing accuracy.
For the first 20 minutes of the match, there were a handful of half-chances at goal but nothing that could be considered a real opportunity.
But OVA captain Lachlan Browne changed the face of the game entirely when he kicked the opening goal, mere seconds after Mushies had missed a header which rebounded off the crossbar.
Considering how few goals OVA had conceded throughout the year, Northies' task at that moment became infinitely harder as their required tally doubled. But they did not shy away from the challenge and kept their top-ranked opponents to just one score for the half.
The second half began in just about the worst possible fashion for Northies, as OVA powered forward in the opening seconds and scored through Golden Boot-winner, Mitchell O'Keefe.
Their 2-0 lead later became 3-0 when young Aden Hall was given a penalty shot and took his opportunity.
From that point on, Companions seemed deflated and the match lost some of its vigour as Mushies claimed a third-straight premiership win (including the 2018 and 2019 grand finals).
Following the game, captain Lachlan Browne praised his side for sticking to the game plan, and said kicking a goal of his own "felt very good".
His ecstatic celebrations aside, Browne struggled to find the words to describe how proud he was of the team.
"It's hard to describe," he said.
"Most of these players have been here for so long, so it's hard to describe the bond you build. But it feels good to win another grand final with them."
