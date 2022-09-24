The Northern Daily Leader
OVA beat Moore Creek 1-0 in reserve-grade grand final

Mark Bode
Mark Bode
Updated September 24 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 10:22am
OVA and Moore Creek battle in the reserve-grade grand final

A beautifully struck late header by OVA striker Billy Sikwaae has secured Mushies a 1-0 win over Moore Creek in the Premier League reserve-grade grand final at Scully Park on Saturday night.

