The two Ps of almost any ball-based team sport are 'Pressure' and 'Passing'.
It was on those two pillars that North Companions built a dominant 7-1 grand final win today against the OVA Mushies.
Northies started fast with a goal to Chloe Beckhaus inside the first minutes of the game.
Even at that point, it was abundantly clear that the game plan revolved around putting the squeeze on the Mushies women, who had finished the regular season as minor premiers, and not giving them any space in which to move.
But that was complimented by Companions' passing, which sluiced through the field with pinpoint accuracy.
Kayla Todd was next to score for Northies, followed by two to Taleisha Bartlett (who finished the regular season as their highest goal-scorer), one to Sonja-Lee Mariner, before Beckhaus capped of the half with another.
Almost every one of these goals was produced after a series of neat passes which cut through OVA's defence.
The 6-0 scoreline at half time must have seemed insurmountable to most, and the Northies women left the field buzzing with their efforts.
The second half of the game was almost an entirely different story.
After the fast-paced scoring frenzy in the first half, OVA slammed the brakes on Northies' momentum by tightening up their defence.
It was not enough, however, to mount a comeback as they still struggled to find their own inroads. Jess Pace did eventually break through for OVA, but with just a handful of minutes on the clock there was not time enough for the Mushies to regain the ground lost early.
The referee's whistle brought to a close a second half that was relentless and gritty, but not enough to displace Companions' lead.
One more goal to Bartlett in the final minute of the game gave her a hat-trick, capped off a superb performance by Northies, and earned them a 7-1 grand final win.
Northies captain Michelle Clausen said her side played almost a perfect first half of football.
"It was the most outstanding I've seen the girls play so far this season," Clausen said.
"I couldn't hear them as much as I could hear us," Clausen said.
"We were quite loud on the field, and communication is always key. And we have been playing through the season with only nine of us ... so having a full team felt pretty amazing and it's definitely made the difference today."
Ultimately, she said, it felt "a bit surreal".
"That first half was so outstanding, I'm in shock of how well we played."
