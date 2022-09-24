Hundreds of people from the Tamworth electorate have expressed their condolences for Her Majesty The Queen after a condolence book was placed in the office of Member for Tamworth, Kevin Anderson MP.
Mr Anderson said the community had a strong reaction to the passing of the queen with hundreds of locals seeking a way to express their condolences to The Royal Family.
"The Queen's passing was met with a real sense of sadness for many in our community," Mr Anderson said.
"Her Majesty was a respected, loved and admired public figure who touched so many in our community throughout her remarkable 70-year reign."
Mr Anderson said it had been "heartwarming" to see so many people pass through his office wanting to send a message to the royal family, and thank the Queen for her decades of service.
"She clearly had a huge impact on our community, particularly for those who remember her visit to Tamworth in 1977," Mr Anderson said.
"I have now collected all 281 of our community's condolence messages and they will now make their way to Buckingham palace where they will be archived by the Commonwealth and hay be displayed at its national institution, forever preserving our community's relationship with the Queen.
"While we mourn her passing, we give thanks for a lifetime of public duty. She was an inspiration for so many and she will be sorely missed.
"God save the king."
