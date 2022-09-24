The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds of Tamworth residents sign condolence book for the Queen

By Newsroom
September 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of people from the Tamworth electorate have expressed their condolences for Her Majesty The Queen after a condolence book was placed in the office of Member for Tamworth, Kevin Anderson MP.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.