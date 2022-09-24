Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has recalled hard-carrying number eight Harry Wilson for the side's final Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand this Saturday in Auckland.
The Gunnedah export's return as the anchor of the scrum sees Rob Valetini shift from the number eight jersey to blindside flanker.
Towering lock Cadeyrn Neville has also returned to the Wallabies lineup.
Rennie said: "It's great to have Cadeyrn available and Harry's been working really hard to earn another opportunity in the gold jersey, so we're excited for both of them."
Meanwhile, Inverell product Jock Campbell has been named in Australia A coach Jason Gilmore's 34-man squad for the upcoming three-match tour against Japan XV in Japan.
Gilmore has named 12 capped Wallabies in the group plus current squad members Campbell and Langi Gleeson for the tour which kicks off on October 1 in Tokyo.
