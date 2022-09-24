The Northern Daily Leader

Harry Wilson to wear Wallabies No 8 against All Blacks

September 24 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Wilson is back in the Wallabies lineup. Picture by Getty Images for Rugby Australia

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has recalled hard-carrying number eight Harry Wilson for the side's final Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand this Saturday in Auckland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.