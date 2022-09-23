SMILES, laughs and even some tears were shed in Nundle on Friday as hundreds of former students and staff took a long awaited trip down memory lane.
The community gathered to celebrate 150 years of education at Nundle Public School, which was established in 1872.
It's a momentous occasion for the small town, former principal Ian Lobsey told the Leader.
"I wasn't here 150 years ago, but I did spent 15 or 16 years as principal, and in that time, we invented the Great Nundle Dog Race," he said.
"That has been a main income earner for the school for all those years and continues to do so."
NSW Department of Education's director of educational leadership Ruythe Dufty said Nundle is a special community.
"Nundle as a village has a rich and colourful history, and the school has done some amazing things over many years in reproducing the gold mining history," she said.
"The school and Nundle are intertwined through strong history, it's survived the droughts and the rains and the ice and snow.
"When you think of 1872 to 2022 it's really significant and their aren't that many schools that can say they've been around that long."
READ ALSO:
Nundle casts "a bit of a magic spell on people", she said.
"The fact that so many have wanted to come back as ex staff members and ex students really indicates the close bonds that happen," she said.
After a formal assembly, guests were treated to a musical performance by the school choir, led by Hester Fraser, before a celebratory cake was cut, a commemorative tree planted, and an anniversary plaque and garden seat unveiled.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said it's a special, and historic day for the region and he has "no doubt" the school will see out another 150 years.
"The kids do a magnificent job here, there is something special about this particular town, there's no doubt about it, it is a little magical," he said.
"Long gone are the days when students would arrive on horseback and learn in a shingle roof building.
"Nowadays we have modern facilities, modern ways of learning, modern ways of teaching our kids and I want to pay a special tribute to our educators purely because it's so much more than teaching, they're almost social workers."
While small in numbers, Principal Stephen Gadd said the students form a special kind of bond with each other.
"It is in these relationships, years from now, our children will be able to reminisce about their memories of their school days, as many of our visitors will do this weekend," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.