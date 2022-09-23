The last month has been a bit of a crazy ride for Rosie Ferguson.
And as opportunities continue to open up for the Pirates co-captain, it could get crazier still.
This week announced in the University of Newcastle's squad for the upcoming National Women's Sevens Series, Ferguson is also in the frame for the Waratahs Super W squad, and after Pirates' presentation on Saturday night will head down to Sydney early on Sunday for their final trial.
Also part of the NSW Country women's side she is off to Adelaide next week for the Australian Rugby Championships, and will fly out on Tuesday after training with the UoN squad in Newcastle on Monday.
"So I've got a bit of footy happening," she joked.
"But no it's really good, I'm really enjoying it and the body seems to be holding up alright."
Enjoying, by her own admission, her best season of footy, and encouraged by partner Dale Scott, Ferguson has been throwing herself "into anything and everything that's popped up".
"Anything that's arose or any phone call I've gotten so far I've said yep I'll do it," she said.
The 7s series is something that has been on her radar for a little while.
"I've wanted to play AON (it was formerly known as the AON 7s) for a couple of years but never thought I was kind of at that level of football so never really tried it," the 22-year-old said.
"So it's a big boost for the confidence knowing there's other people out there that think you're good enough to play at that level."
She admitted she had known for a couple of weeks that she had made the squad, but had to keep it secret. Fortunately Pirates' finals campaign provided a good distraction.
Described by coach Stu Pinkerton as a "real talent", Ferguson is one of several new faces for what will be UoN's second campaign after replacing the University of New England last year.
"I'm really excited for the October tournament and really excited to see what I can do and hopefully I can put my name out there a little bit and see if this is an avenue that I can pursue," she said.
It seems like her name is already getting out there, with the Waratahs reaching out to her, along with Pirates team-mate Tyanna Kerr, about coming down and trailing for their pre-season squad.
"Really out of the blue I got a call from Shaun McCreedy, who's the assistant coach for the Waratahs," Ferguson said.
"He called me and congratulated me on my form this season and invited me into the training squad."
The form of the game she is least accustomed to playing - she counted she's probably only played about five games of 15s - she said she isn't really expecting to much to come from it. But it was "really exciting to be noticed", especially coming from the country, and has been a good learning opportunity.
It has though made for a busy time between her Pirates commitments and also training with the UoN squad, and a lot of time in the car. Since the start of the month, she's been heading down to Sydney to train with the Waratahs of a Tuesday, then in Newcastle on Wednesday and coming back to train with Pirates of a Thursday.
The 7s squad announcement came as she was still basking in the joy of Pirates' premiership success.
"I was so stoked to be able to do it with Miah (O'Sullivan) and Phoebe (McLoughlin)," Ferguson said.
"We all kind of started this Pirates journey together and we've all gone away and come back and kind of missed each other with injuries and work and uni or whatever else. So to be able to do that with my two best friends there was really great, and my sister (Kathleen) as well."
Five years her senior, Rosie roped the local ABC journalist into lacing up the boots this season.
"Not many people get to play in a premiership, let alone win one with your sister, so that was really special," she said.
