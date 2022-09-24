YOUNG entrepreneurs dipping their toes into business for the first time with clothing store Wavez are braving the choppy trade.
The location of the store on Brisbane Street is a challenge for owners and couple, Jessie Head and Jordan Jeffriess-Tapper.
It's located just off the country music capital's high street, Peel Street.
"It's kind of hard not being in the main street," Ms Head said.
"Just because no one knows anything's down here, like I would never even know."
The partners are busy trying different ways to entice customers.
The 21 year old hopes the traffic and the big shop window will make the store busier as the weather warms up.
In just the three months the shop has been open, she's learnt the power of having an online presence.
The online store is up and running after Ms Head spent hours researching how to set it up.
"It's taken a while, but when we get online orders, it's like $200, $300 worth, and it's not people from around here," she said.
"I think everyone shops online nowadays.
"That's why I got that up and running so people can have a look, check it out, and then if they really want to come in-store, they know where we are."
The store is supporting Zamboni Jones at the Oasis Hotel on October 9, with a pop-up shop and giveaways.
Ms head hopes supporting teenage indie, alternative and reggae band acts will put the shop on the radar of the right demographic.
"I think you really need to put it in people's face," she said.
"[People] won't know unless you put it in their face really, so that's what we've got to try and do.
"You just need to be able to think outside the box."
One of the aims of the business is to bring surf wear style to the inland city.
Ms Head said people in her age range are influenced by online shopping, and want different options.
"We're just here to bring out other stuff like alternative skate wear," she said.
"I think if you look around town, everyone's starting to get into more surf/skate wear."
The couple are financially steady, and have made a few profits here and there.
But Ms Head and her partner both have second jobs at pubs to ensure financial security.
"If we didn't have other jobs, I think we wouldn't be profiting at all," she said.
Ms Head plans to quit her job at the bar by the end of the year - when she hopes it will be financially viable.
Her partner will keep his second job just in case.
Ms Head is enjoying having creative control over her business and wants to start selling vintage and used items.
"It is really fun," she said.
"I love being my own boss, and doing things I want to do and setting the hours."
