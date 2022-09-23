"Brad Fuller walks on water!" a man yelled as Brad Fuller savoured the crowd's applause.
Fuller was in the midst of one of the great moments of his young life, after producing a player of the match performance for Gunnedah in the Group 4 under-18 grand final at Dungowan.
The Bulldogs slayed Farrer-North Tamworth 28-20 in a hard-fought clash, played in sunny, windy conditions last Saturday.
Fuller, 18, signed with the Bulldogs after the Coonabarabran Unicorns failed to field a first-grade side this season.
"I wanted to go somewhere else for a year," he said.
"It's pretty close to Coona, so I went over to Gunnedah for the year."
He's glad he did.
Read also:
"Yeah, I've loved every minute of it," he said of his time at the Bulldogs, adding: "They're just all good people."
Close to half-time, the solidly built No 6 barged over for a try. Zac Doring converted, and the Bulldogs led 18-10 at the break.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.