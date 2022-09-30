The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader Letter to the Editor: October 1, 2022

By Letters
September 30 2022 - 6:00pm
A interim heritage order has been placed on Crittenden Cottage at 4 Darling Street in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Garden

Crittenden Cottage saved

While I am relieved beyond words that Crittenden Cottage, 4 Darling Street has been heritage listed I deeply regret that a developer has been left out of pocket.

