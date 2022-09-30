While I am relieved beyond words that Crittenden Cottage, 4 Darling Street has been heritage listed I deeply regret that a developer has been left out of pocket.
It is a heritage building which was not on our Local Environmental Plan. Tamworth needs more accommodation, and quickly.
This raises the question: Who is responsible for delving into our history and identifying the buildings which tell the story of Tamworth's growth? Do we want to have areas for visitors when they ask "What is there to see here? Where are the stories?"
There is a lot that happened before the Country Music Capital became famous.
We have a fantastic resource at the Tamworth Historical Society. It seems our council is not alone responsible for the job - they do the best they can for the community. We are the ones who should care about what we leave for our grandchildren. We should care that the built history speaks for our social history and values.
Having been part of a team that restored the cottage at 4 Darling Street in 2001-2004, I knew that it and no 6, next door, were part of the Lock-up and Court Keeper's complex.
There was even an archaeological report on the gaol site at no 6 and the community had open inspections. It was widely advertised. Yet I did not realise the importance of getting protection on the LEP.
This sale has led me to reflect on that missed opportunity and study more of the history of the Courthouse which still functioned in my life time - a beautiful building hidden within the PCYC and recognisable still.
I long to see our community consider areas like Darling Street, similar to the Rocks in Sydney, placed on our LEP and their value heightened by upkeep and beautification.
The two columned faces of the two Tamworth Courthouses buried in PCYC could be brought back to life with real facades - in murals where they once stood, represented on that large brick wall. How good would that be?
Then my deep hope is that someone who wants to use the cottage - ideal for professional rooms - will take it off the developer's hands so that he can proceed to give us new units in an appropriate place.
Joan Wakeford, Tamworth
I have seen many reports in the media of late that include coverage concerning the expanding use of natural gas in assisting reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. But scientists have been warning the world for many years that the use of natural gas increases, in large volume, the quantity of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere of the world and it is the increase of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere that is causing climate change!
I know that the extraction, use and exporting of natural gas, is a huge money earner for Australia, but in my opinion, I liken the present Australian involvement with natural gas in relation to assisting reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050, as akin to leaving a fox to guard the chickens.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
Graham Carter (letters 24/09/22) asked about the funding for Dungowan Dam and referenced the recent newsletter from Barnaby Joyce which claims the former government had a budget commitment of $675 million. The National Water Grid website from 28 March 2022 states that ..."The Dungowan Dam will receive a funding boost from the Australian Government, subject to finalisation of the business case and regulatory approvals. Through 2022-23 Budget, the Australian government will commit up to $433 million toward the construction of the dam, to provide a reliable water supply and improve agricultural productivity for the Peel Valley region."
Interesting language isn't it? Note the words "subject to" and "will commit up to".
The business case didn't stack up as far as anyone can tell and the money "still on the table" appears to be well short of $675 million. We are nowhere near getting the truth it seems.
Andrew Brown, Tamworth
Why can't the Mayor and Tamworth Regional Council look at building up Calala Lane to a point were it's not affected by minor or nuisance flooding?
Surely this has to be a cheaper alternative as to building a whole new bypass.
And while they are at it build up the three low points in Wallamore Road that minor flooding always affects.
These roads have had little to no flood mitigation done to them whilst millions have been spent developing new subdivisions to which are then cut by floodwater.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
Earlier this month, a climate bill passed the senate. Subsequently Australia now has climate targets for both 2030 and 2050 enshrined in law.
This is a major achievement. Not only will it result in a safer future for our children and our natural environment, but it provides certainty for business, allows us to re-join the global push for decarbonisation, and will benefit our economy.
It has also been an historic example of collaboration and compromise, as the Greens, Independents and Labor MPs, in particular, have worked together to achieve this outcome.
It's not nearly enough to avert the worst impacts of climate change, but it's a good start. Let's get on with focussing on climate solutions and beating our targets!
Amy Hiller, Kew
