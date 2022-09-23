The Northern Daily Leader
Peel River peaks in Tamworth as Namoi River rises in Gunnedah with town preparing for major flooding

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:30am
The Peel River in full flight in Tamworth on Friday morning

The Peel River is falling in Tamworth after peaking in the dead of night, while Gunnedah is bracing for major flooding on Friday.

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

