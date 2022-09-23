MORE people are working multiple jobs than they were three decades ago, with many in Tamworth juggling to make ends meet.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics found almost 900,000 people worked more than one job in the three months before July - the highest number since the data began being tracked in 1994 and above pre-pandemic level.
Arts and recreation is the industry with the largest increase in the number of multiple job holders.
COVID caused Mike Vee's gigs as a performer and promoter to dry up, so he took up a second job as a business owner.
"I went through depression because my whole life has been music," he said.
"I got bored one day and thought I'd buy a café, which is like entertaining in a small way."
READ MORE:
The music industry is making a comeback, which means he must juggle shows with running The Atrium Café in the Atrium Shopping Centre.
"All the events that were booked from the last two years have actually come to a bottleneck, so everything's happening all at once."
But the 60 year old isn't planning to give the cafe up.
"I really enjoy it," he said.
"I'm motivated by the fact that COVID really hurt me a lot.
"It's a breath of fresh air for everything to come back."
Danielle Dugmore recently got married.
She works at Donut King and coaches gymnastics to help support her new family.
The 19 year old works everyday "to just get enough income to support myself really, and my partner."
She also studies interior design online between work.
"I find it hard to have the time to do other things," she said.
The new tobacco shop on Peel Street was an opportunity for Janarie Raeburns.
The 21 year old bartender at The Tudor Hotel picked up a second job as a tobacconist "to live", on top of studying early childhood education and care.
"One job doesn't really pay all the bills," she said.
"The Tudor money is good, but as soon as I pay my bills, I've got no money left, so having that second job is a bit of leeway really."
She said she "absolutely" feels burnt out.
"I get probably one day a week where I can just get my sh*t together and do it again."
Jessie Head and her partner both work at pubs while running their own clothing business.
Ms Head said they barely get to see each other.
"I think with everything going on, like prices rising, everyone's getting second jobs - most of my friends do," she said.
"I think definitely working more than one job is normal nowadays."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.