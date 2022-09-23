FAMILIES can take a trip back in time these school holidays with a ride on an old fashioned steam train.
The Picnic Train is heading north-west for several days, for the first time in years.
The classic locomotive R766 steam train is making its way from Maitland in a world first, operations manager and train driver Sam Roach said.
The vehicle is Victorian, which means it typically runs on different tracks.
But after 15 years of work on the gauge, it can now run in NSW, since March.
"That's actually a world first," Mr Roach said.
"Nobody's ever done that before where they've actually changed a gauge of a steam engine that runs on the mainline."
That means the train coming this way has never been seen in this region before.
The steam train has the option of a carriage, an open saloon car or private compartments.
The train is running up from Maitland on Wednesday September 28.
Tours will be running out of Werris Creek from Thursday September 29, Gunnedah on Friday and Narrabri October 1 & 2.
