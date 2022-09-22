The Northern Daily Leader

NIAS to hold trials for its 2022-23 programs next month

Updated September 22 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NIAS trial will be held next month. Picture supplied

Applications are now open for young athletes interested in joining the Northern Inland Academy of Sport's (NIAS) 2022-23 programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.