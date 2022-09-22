Applications are now open for young athletes interested in joining the Northern Inland Academy of Sport's (NIAS) 2022-23 programs.
By registering their interest online via www.nias.org.au, athletes could take their first step to becoming the next NIAS superstar - following in the footsteps of sporting legends from this region such as Australian softball Olympian Stacey Porter or Hockeyroo Kate Jenner.
NIAS CEO Shona Eichorn said all young athletes, who show talent in any sport, are strongly encouraged to register their interest.
"NIAS has been supporting regional athletes for 30 years, and during this time more than 4000 athletes (along with 400 coaches and volunteers) have been a part of our community, many of whom progressed to higher levels of achievement," said Eichorn.
"We have incredible talent within our region and it's important to us that we provide the opportunities, pathways and access for our youth to thrive and transition to higher levels of competition and performance, and ultimately become better people as a result."
For the first time NIAS will be holding a Talent Identification Day, on October 29, where all interested athletes must attend.
This will be held at Scully Park between 10am and 1pm. Fitness assessments will be conducted by NIAS's associate partner, Rural Fit, with sport-specific selections held the following day.
From 5pm on October 29, NIAS will celebrate the achievements of its 2022 athletes at its annual Academy Awards presentation night.
Celebrations will then continue in recognition of the organisation's 30th birthday, with NIAS alumni returning to celebrate and inspire the current generation of NIAS athletes.
If you are an interested in attending the celebrations, please email shona.eichorn@nias.org.au.
