TWO MEN arrested by a targeted strike force investigating drug supply in the Tamworth area have had their cases adjourned.
Justin Anthony Heywood remains behind bars and did not appear in Tamworth Local Court when defence solicitor Yvonne Phillipos said discussions had taken place.
"A case conference has occurred and a proposal has been forwarded to the Crown by the defence, and we are just waiting for a reply and further negotiations," she told the court.
Solicitor Andrew Passlow from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, confirmed he was seeking a four-week adjournment.
Magistrate Mal Macpherson set the matter down for next month and formally refused Heywood's release.
Two counts of possessing illicit drugs were listed as back-up charges by prosecutors.
Heywood was one of about a dozen people arrested last year by a special squad of Oxley police - codenamed Strike Force Burtenshaw - investigating drug-related and firearm offences in the Tamworth area.
Glen David Jordan, 45, was also arrested by the team and has remained behind bars for more than a year.
His case was adjourned in Tamworth Local Court to the same date as his co-accused Heywood.
The court previously heard the police case is that Jordan was a mid-level operator in a drug supply ring operating all the way from the Tamworth area to the coast.
Jordan is also accused of kidnapping a man in a car boot in Newcastle and beating him with a golf club over outstanding drug money.
He has not been required to enter pleas to three counts of supplying illegal drugs; as well as taking and detaining a person; possessing a firearm without authority; dealing with the proceeds of crime; and more.
He made no bid for bail and Mr Macpherson formally refused it.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
