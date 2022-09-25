The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Justin Anthony Heywood and Glen David Jordan arrested by Strike Force Burtenshaw have drug and firearm cases adjourned in Tamworth court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pair were charged in connection to the strike force earlier this year. Picture from file

TWO MEN arrested by a targeted strike force investigating drug supply in the Tamworth area have had their cases adjourned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.