THE dust may have just settled on the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival, but venues are reporting some gigs have already sold out for January.
Organisers have had little time to rest since April, gearing up for the first "normal" festival in three years, back in its traditional January timeslot.
Festival manager Barry Harley told the Leader early ticket sales are really encouraging.
"We all knew that we were going to have a shorter run up to the festival after coming through April, and we're a bit sixes and sevens," he said.
"But we've sold nearly 3000 tickets just through entertainment venues, and we're getting signals back from all of the venues that they're doing extremely well."
About 40,000 to 50,000 are expected to visit Tamworth for the 10 days, with concerts in the park each night.
"The festival in 2023 we think will go back to what we experienced in 2020, which was the last time we had a proper festival," Mr Harely said.
"It was affected by bushfires, but in 2021 we didn't have a festival, 2022 we had a postponed festival."
Mr Harley said April's crowds were about 70 per cent what a normal January crowd would be.
"So we're looking at January as being back to 100 per cent," he said.
"For the 10 nights we've got all of the venues already out selling and the buzz, the excitement, the calls we're getting on a daily basis from both artists and visitors saying they're ready to go.
"We will shift our marketing into high gear now and start pushing forward with ticket sales in the lead up to Christmas."
The 51st event will welcome iconic country artists including Troy Cassar-Daley, Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, John Williamson, The Wolfe Brothers, Casey Barnes, Adam Harvey, Beccy Cole, Shane Nicholson and more.
The festival runs from January 13 to 22, 2023, with the Golden Guitar Awards slated for Saturday, January 21.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
