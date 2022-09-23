The Northern Daily Leader
2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival: council says ticket sales are selling fast with big numbers expected

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
September 23 2022 - 9:30pm
Tamworth Country Music Festival manager Barry Harley expects a return to traditional January festival numbers in 2023. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THE dust may have just settled on the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival, but venues are reporting some gigs have already sold out for January.

