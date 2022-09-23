A boy who was reported missing from mid-western NSW has been located safe and well.
The 12-year-old boy was last seen boarding a bus in Coonamble en route to Dubbo on Sunday 18 September 2022.
When he failed to make contact with family members, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries and a public appeal, the boy was located in Mount Druitt about 8pm on Thursday.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
Read also:
POLICE are appealing for information from the public to help locate a 12-year-old boy from Coonamble who has been missing since Sunday.
Max Turnbull was last seen boarding a bus in Coonamble and travelling to Dubbo on Sunday 18 September 2022.
Police said he has not contacted family since.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Max's welfare due to his young age.
Max is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, approximately 130cm tall, of thin build, and with black hair.
Orana Mid-Western Police officers and the Auburn Police Area Command were notified and have launched an investigation to find him.
It's believed Max may have travelled on the XPT train to Sydney.
Police received an unconfirmed sighting of him at Strathfield Station about 8:40pm on the same day.
Anyone with information into Max's whereabouts is urged to contact Auburn Police on 9646 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
