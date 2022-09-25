THE next generation of country music stars will have an opportunity to kick start their journey in Tamworth.
Registrations are now open for the Golden Gig Sponsored by Macca's, the Tamworth Country Music Festival's newest talent quest open to anyone under the age of 17.
Contestants will be given the opportunity to perform on the Macca's stage on Kable Avenue during the 51st festival in January.
Festival manager Barry Harley said the competition provides a platform for young musicians to further their careers and learn from the best in the business.
"It's a stepping stone for young emerging talent to learn their craft and hone it, but it's also a vital element in the structure of the Tamworth festival," he said.
"Events like the Golden Gig, and Toyota Star Maker, are so important in that structure to provide a focus for people to apply, learn, hone their craft and then move on."
Tamworth local, Lane Pittman was a finalist in this year's Golden Gig. Since taking part in the competition, Lane has gone onto successfully compete on The Voice Australia, as part of team Keith.
He's also recently been announced as the support act for American country music superstar, Luke Comb's 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour.
He encouraged anyone looking to take the next step in their musical journeys to apply.
"It just puts you in front of a lot of people in the industry, and you never know where those opportunities can lead," he said.
"Even with the finalists, you build friendships that lasts forever.
"I just encourage people to enter, you don't know if you don't try.
"I had a lot of stage fright and confidence issues when I first started, you've just got to get out there and do it, because you're never going to get the experience and you're never going to know what could have been."
There are plenty of prizes up for grabs, with first place of the senior division - 13 to 17 years - receiving a scholarship to the Country Music Association of Australia's Junior Academy, valued at $3,300.
Registrations are open now on the festival website.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
