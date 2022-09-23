The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell's daughter, Annabelle, 9, to compete at NSW Premier's Spelling Bee state final

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabelle Mitchell from Gunnedah South Public School will compete in the state final of the NSW Premier's Spelling Bee in November. Picture supplied

SKIRMISH and worship are the words that secured nine-year-old Annabelle Mitchell a place in the state spelling bee final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.