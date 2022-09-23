SKIRMISH and worship are the words that secured nine-year-old Annabelle Mitchell a place in the state spelling bee final.
The Gunnedah South Public School student said she was feeling excited and nervous to go head to head with the best spellers in the state.
"I've been practising quite a bit," she said.
Annabelle will compete against Year 3 and 4 students after she won her school spelling bee and the regional finals.
"My best friend Georgina, when I told her I won, she literally stopped from eating her lunch and went and lifted me up," she said.
Annabelle has been given a list of words to make sure she is competition ready come November.
Her favourite from the list is Yosemite.
Also feeling proud of Annabelle's achievement is her mum and Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell.
Ms Mitchell said it was a "happy coincidence" that Annabelle had made it to the state final.
"It's quite funny for me, it was already in my diary to go," she said.
"I'll be there as both a mum and a minister.
"To cheer on Belle but also all the kids because it's a great achievement."
Ms Mitchell said Annabelle had been practising hard, but was still spending her time doing things she loves.
"I think it's the right balance," she said.
Annabelle will be joined by another spelling superstar from the region, Year 4 Tamworth Public School student Kade Strong.
The Premier's NSW Junior State Spelling Bee will be held in Sydney in November.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
